BRIEF-Procurri acquires Congruity's refurbished hardware business divisions
* Procurri acquires Congruity's third-party maintenance and refurbished hardware business divisions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 National carrier Malaysia Airlines said on Wednesday it had ordered 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets, with firm orders on 25 and rights to purchase 25 more.
At list prices, the total order of long-range narrow body aircraft was worth $5.5 billion, the airline said in a statement. Deliveries will begin in 2019.
The new planes will cut operating costs, Chief Executive Peter Bellew said. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Jan 30 CSX Corp is in early discussions with an activist investor over changes to its board and installing turnaround expert Hunter Harrison as the U.S. rail operator's CEO, according to a person familiar with the matter.
MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Monday dialogue with officials from the Trump administration is continuing and further bilateral meetings could take place in the coming days.