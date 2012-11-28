KUALA LUMPUR Nov 28 Shares in Malaysian Airline
System Bhd (MAS) plunged up to 20.8 percent after the
company said it planned to raise 3.1 billion ringgit ($1
billion) through a rights issue.
"The dilution on the company from the issue will be immense,
there will be supreme volatility in the stock until there is
more clarity on the exercise," an analyst from Maybank IB
Research told Reuters. The stock was down 19.3 percent at 82 sen
as of 0202 GMT from its opening price of 1.01 ringgit.
MAS said the exercise would serve to pay capital and debt
expenses, in an announcement to the stock exchange on Tuesday.
The carrier posted a small operating profit of 4 million
ringgit, ending six quarters of losses.
"There is no doubt the market is over reacting, but this is
what will happen until there is input from the management on the
structure of the rights issue," said the analyst.
MAS also said it will reduce the par value of its shares to
90 sen from 1 ringgit, in order to build a credit reserve of 8
billion ringgit.
"Investors are not confident with what MAS is going to do
with the money. There is still a stigma, as investors are
worried that MAS won't be able to turn itself around even with
the money," said another analyst. The company raised 2.7 billion
ringgit in a rights issue in 2010.
($1 = 3.05 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Anuradha Raghu; editing
by Stuart Grudgings)