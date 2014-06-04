By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, June 4 Australia began the process of
finding a private contractor on Wednesday to take over the hunt
for a missing Malaysia Airlines plane after three
months of military-led searches failed to find any trace of its
wreckage.
The Boeing 777, carrying 239 passengers and crew,
disappeared from radar screens on March 8 shortly after taking
off from Kuala Lumpur bound for Beijing.
Investigators say what little evidence they have to work
with suggests the aeroplane was deliberately diverted thousands
of kilometres from its scheduled route before eventually
crashing into the Indian Ocean.
The next phase of the search mission is expected to start in
August and take up to a year, covering some 60,000 sq kilometres
of ocean at a cost of A$60 million ($55.5 million) or more. The
search is already the most expensive in aviation history.
"A single prime contractor will be chosen to bring together
and manage the expertise, equipment and vessels to carry out the
search," Australia's Joint Agency Coordinating Centre, which has
been leading the multinational search, said in a statement.
The search was narrowed in April after a series of acoustic
pings thought to be from the plane's black box recorders were
heard near where analysis of satellite data put its last
location, some 1,600 km (1,000 miles) off the northwest coast of
Australia.
But officials said last week wreckage from the aircraft was
not in the area they had identified and that the search would be
expanded.
Along with surface searches, examination of satellite data
and the undersea sonar searches, authorities have asked the
United Nations' Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty
Organisation (CTBTO) to check its system of hydrophones,
designed to pick up possible nuclear tests, for any clues as to
where the aircraft may have crashed.
However, the CTBTO last week ruled out any of their data
pointing to the crash.
On Wednesday, researchers at Australia's Curtin University
also poured cold water on a potentially promising noise detected
by sensors off Australia's coast around the time of the crash.
"I'd like to think it's something related to the aircraft,
but I think it's more likely that it is a small underwater
seismic event," Dr Alec Duncan, Senior Research Fellow at the
university's Centre for Marine Science and Technology,
told reporters.
