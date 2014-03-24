SYDNEY, March 24 An Australian aircraft scouring the southern Indian Ocean for signs of a Malaysia Airlines jet missing for more than two weeks has spotted two new objects, Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Monday.

Abbott told parliament an Australian naval vessel was near where the objects, one circular and greenish grey in colour and the second orange and rectangular, had been seen and hoped to be able to recover them soon.

A Chinese search aircraft earlier reported seeing several different objects but a U.S. navy aircraft failed to find them. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Nick Macfie)