BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp says to offer mobile payments for Visa commercial cards
* To offer mobile payments for Visa commercial cards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, March 24 An Australian aircraft scouring the southern Indian Ocean for signs of a Malaysia Airlines jet missing for more than two weeks has spotted two new objects, Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Monday.
Abbott told parliament an Australian naval vessel was near where the objects, one circular and greenish grey in colour and the second orange and rectangular, had been seen and hoped to be able to recover them soon.
A Chinese search aircraft earlier reported seeing several different objects but a U.S. navy aircraft failed to find them. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* To offer mobile payments for Visa commercial cards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO John C. Lechleiter's 2016 total compensation was $18.4 million versus $16.6 million in 2015
* OncBioMune announces term sheet to acquire Norepinefrine from Teva Pharmaceuticals in Mexico