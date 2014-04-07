(Corrects search depth to 4.5 km in paragraph 9, fixes
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, April 7 Australian officials said on
Monday signals picked up by a black box detector attached to an
Australian ship searching for missing Malaysia Airlines
Flight MH370 in the Indian Ocean were consistent with
aircraft flight recorders.
"Clearly, this is a most promising lead," Angus Houston,
head of the Australian agency coordinating the search, told a
news conference in Perth in western Australia.
Houston, a retired air chief marshal, said two signals had
been detected off Australia's northwest coast.
The first detection held for 2.5 hours before the ship lost
contact. After turning around, the ship picked up the signal for
around 13 minutes, he said.
"On this occasion two distinct pinger returns were audible,"
Houston said. "Significantly, this would be consistent with
transmissions from both the flight data recorder and the cockpit
voice recorder."
Confirmation of whether the signals were emitted from the
Kuala Lumpur-to-Beijing bound plane, missing since March 8 with
239 people on board, could take several days, Houston said.
The black boxes, thought be to lying on the ocean floor, are
equipped with locator beacons that send pings but the beacons'
batteries are thought to be running out of charge by now, a
month after Flight MH370 disappeared.
The U.S. Navy "pinger locator" connected to the Australian
ship Ocean Shield was trawling an area some 300 nautical miles
away from separate reports by Chinese patrol ship Haixun 01 of a
pulse signal with the same frequency of a black box.
If the signals can be narrowed further, an unmanned
underwater vehicle, Bluefin 21, will be sent to attempt to
locate wreckage on the sea floor to verify the signals, said
Houston, who noted that the potential search area was 4.5 km
(2.8 miles) deep, the same as the Bluefin range.
"We are right on the edge of capability and we might be
limited on capability if the aircraft ended up in deeper water,"
he said. "In very deep oceanic water, nothing happens fast."
He said that while Ocean Shield continued to trawl the area
to try to regain contact, search teams were also investigating
the reports by the Chinese ship several hundred kilometres away.
