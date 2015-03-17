LANGKAWI, Malaysia, March 17 Malaysia's government on Tuesday announced the establishment of a new airline, called flymojo, and said it has signed a deal with Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc to buy 20 CS100 aircraft for about $1.47 billion.

The announcement, made in the presence of Prime Minister Najib Razak at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA) exhibition, included an option to buy 20 more aircraft, taking the deal value up to $2.94 billion.

The new airline will be based out of Johor Bahru, Johor and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Christopher Cushing)