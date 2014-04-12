KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 Investigators probing the
disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370
suspect that the co-pilot of the jetliner tried to make a call
with his cellphone after the plane was diverted from its
scheduled route, Malaysia's New Straits Times reported sources
as saying on Saturday.
The newspaper cited unidentified investigative sources as
saying the attempted call from co-pilot Fariq Abdul Hamid's
phone was picked up by a cellphone tower as the plane was about
200 nautical miles northwest of the west coast state of Penang.
That was around where military radar made its last sighting of
the missing jet at 2:15 a.m. local time on March 8.
"The telco's (telecommunications company's) tower
established the call that he was trying to make. On why the call
was cut off, it was likely because the aircraft was fast moving
away from the tower and had not come under the coverage of the
next one," the New Straits Times cited a source as saying.
Government officials could not immediately be reached for
comment on the report. The New Straits Times quoted acting
Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein as saying that the
report needed to be verified.
But he appeared to cast doubt on the report by saying: "If
this did happen, we would have known about it earlier."
The New Straits Times cited separate investigative sources
as saying that a signal had been picked up from Fariq's
cellphone, but that it could have resulted from the device being
switched on rather than being used to make a call.
Malaysia is focusing its criminal investigation on the cabin
crew and the pilots of the plane -- 53-year-old captain Zaharie
Ahmad Shah and 27-year old Fariq -- after clearing all 227
passengers of any involvement, police have said.
Investigators believe that someone with detailed knowledge
of both the Boeing 777-200ER and commercial aviation
navigation switched off the plane's communications systems
before diverting it thousands of miles off its scheduled course.
The search for the missing jetliner in the southern Indian
ocean resumed on Saturday, amid fears that batteries powering
signals from the black box recorder on board may have died.
