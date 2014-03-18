BEIJING, March 18 China said on Tuesday that China has deployed 20 satellites to search for the missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner with 239 people on board.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei made the comments at a daily news briefing.

China has begun to searching for the missing jet in Chinese territory which covers a northern corridor through which the aircraft could have flown, state media said earlier in the day.

No trace of the plane has been found more than a week after it vanished but investigators believe it was diverted by someone with deep knowledge of the plane and commercial navigation.