BEIJING, March 20 China's foreign ministry said
on Thursday it hopes Australia can send ships and aircraft as
soon as possible to investigate two objects spotted by satellite
floating in the southern Indian Ocean that may be from a missing
Malaysian plane.
China has told its embassy in Australia to stay in close
touch with the Australian government and help in search efforts,
the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The foreign ministry's statement came after Australian
officials said an Australian air force AP-3C Orion plane was
already at the scene, and more aircraft were on the way. A
merchant ship diverted for the task was due to arrive in a few
hours.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Huang Yan; Editing by Paul
Tait)