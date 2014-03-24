BEIJING, March 24 China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the Chinese government could not confirm that objects spotted by a Chinese military aircraft earlier in the day were connected with the missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner.

The comments were made by ministry spokesman Hong Lei at a daily news briefing.

Hong also said Chinese ships are expected to start arriving on Tuesday in the search area of the southern Indian Ocean. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee)