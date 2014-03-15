BEIJING, March 15 China on Saturday demanded
that Malaysia keep providing more thorough and accurate
information about a Malaysia Airlines flight that was on its way
to Beijing when it disappeared a week ago, after Malaysia said
the plane was deliberately diverted.
Investigators believe someone aboard the airliner
deliberately shut off its communications and tracking systems,
turned the plane around and flew for nearly seven hours after it
vanished, Prime Minister Najib Razak said earlier in the day.
Najib said analysis of the plane's last communication with
satellites placed it in one of two corridors: a northern stretch
from northern Thailand to the border of Kazakhstan and
Turkmenistan, or a southern stretch from Indonesia to the
southern Indian Ocean.
China's foreign ministry said it "paid very close attention"
to the news.
"We demand that the Malaysian side continue to provide to
China more thorough, accurate information," the ministry said,
adding that it was sending a technical team to Malaysia to help
with the probe.
"We will also get in touch with relevant countries and
international organisations to understand, study and determine
(what happened)."
The ministry repeated a demand for Malaysia to step up its
search, and asked it to involve more countries in the effort.
"China will also promptly adjust its search deployments and
ask countries which may be involved to provide assistance," it
added.
Separately, China's defence ministry said that two warships
which had been searching in the Gulf of Thailand were on their
way to the Malacca Strait, one of the world's busiest waterways.
The fate of the Malaysian Airlines Boeing
777-200ER has been shrouded in mystery since it disappeared off
Malaysia's east coast less than an hour into a March 8 scheduled
flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
But investigators have increasingly focused on the
possibility it was flown off-course by the pilot or co-pilot, or
someone else on board with detailed knowledge of how to fly and
navigate a large commercial aircraft.
China has repeatedly asked Malaysia for clear information,
and to provide answers for the increasingly frantic family
members of Chinese passengers aboard the aircraft.
Wen Wancheng, whose son was on the plane, said he felt no
clearer about what had really happened.
"They ought to be sharing information publicly and
transparently with everyone in the world," he told reporters at
a Beijing hotel where the relatives had gathered.
"It's the responsibility of Malaysia and Malaysian Airlines
to deal with the missing plane."
Another family member, who declined to give his name, said
he was glad at least of progress in the probe, and held out hope
the passengers were still alive.
"In the overall view of the situation, it's good news. This
means that there's still hope that our relatives are alive," he
told reporters.