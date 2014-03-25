BEIJING, March 25 Angry relatives of Chinese
passengers aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines plane
denounced the Kuala Lumpur government and its national carrier
as "executioners" on Tuesday and said they would march on the
Malaysian Embassy.
Early in the morning, just hours after Malaysian Prime
Minister Najib Razak said the plane had crashed in the Indian
Ocean, an unidentified family member read out a statement at the
Beijing hotel where many of the relatives of those on board were
staying, denouncing the airline, the Malaysian government and
military for "constantly trying to delay, hide and cover up the
truth".
It was "an attempt to deceive the families of the passengers
and an attempt to deceive the people of the world", said the
statement, which was later posted on a Chinese microblog by the
"Malaysia Airlines MH370 Family Committee".
In a later statement, the families said they would head to
the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing on Tuesday morning to "protest,
seek the truth and the return of their family members."
The families, in a statement, said they would "take all
possible means" to pursue the "unforgivable guilt" of the
airline, the Malaysian government and the military.
"These despicable acts have not only fooled and devastated
physically and mentally the families of our 154 Chinese
passengers, at the same time they have also misled and delayed
the rescue operation, wasted a lot of manpower, material
resources and lost the most precious time for the rescue
efforts," the unidentified family member told reporters.
"If our 154 loved ones on board have lost their precious
lives on the plane because of this, then Malaysia Airlines, the
Malaysia government and the Malaysia military are the real
executioners who have killed our loved ones."
Bad weather and rough seas on Tuesday forced the suspension
of the search for any wreckage of the missing Malaysian jetliner
that officials are now sure crashed in the remote Indian Ocean
off Australia with the loss of all 239 people on board.
On Monday night, there were hysterical scenes at the hotel,
with some of the relatives wailing and being carried out on
stretchers.
Malaysia Airlines has promised to take the relatives to
Australia, the focal point of the search.
Australian Defence Minister David Johnston said Prime
Minister Tony Abbott wanted to help the families, the majority
of whom are from China.
"I know the prime minister is very, very concerned that we
extend every possible courtesy," Johnston told Fairfax radio.
"They have had an emotional rollercoaster for two weeks, my
heart goes out to them. We will do everything we can to give
them some semblance of closure, in what we now know is a very
serious disaster."
