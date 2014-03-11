WASHINGTON, March 11 The director of the Central Intelligence Agency said on Tuesday intelligence officials could not rule out terrorism as a factor in the disappearance of a Malaysian Airlines plane.

"You cannot discount any theory, " CIA Director John Brennan said during rare public comments in Washington.

A massive search operation for the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER has so far found no trace of the aircraft or the 239 passengers and crew since it was reported missing on Saturday.

The head of international police agency Interpol said on Tuesday he did not believe the disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines plane at the weekend was a terrorist incident.

Brennan, asked about the plane at a Council on Foreign Relations event, said terrorism could not yet be ruled out.