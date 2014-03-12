PORT BLAIR, India, March 12 Coastguards from
India's remote Andaman and Nicobar Islands joined the airborne
search on Wednesday for a missing Malaysian airliner, a senior
official told Reuters.
A Dornier aircraft belonging to the coastguard set off at
2.30 p.m. local time to search the eastern side of the Andaman
islands, on orders from New Delhi, said VSR Murthy, the
inspector general of the coastguard service on the islands.
The airliner, which had 239 people on board, vanished from
air traffic control screens midway between Malaysia's east coast
and Vietnam.
Malaysia's military radar has detected what could have been
the jetliner in the northern Malacca Strait, a stretch of water
that flows into the Andaman Sea, Malaysia's air force chief said
earlier on Wednesday. He stressed that the information needed to
be corroborated.