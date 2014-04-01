(Repeats with additional news topic codes)
KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 The last words spoken by
one of the pilots of the missing Malaysian Airlines
airliner to the control tower were "Good night Malaysian three
seven zero", Malaysia's civil aviation authority said, changing
the previous account of the last message as a more casual "All
right, good night."
The correction of the official account of the last words was
made as Malaysian authorities face heavy criticism for their
handling of the disappearance, particularly from families of the
Chinese passengers on board Flight MH370 who have accused
Malaysia of mismanaging the search and holding back information.
"We would like to confirm that the last conversation in the
transcript between the air traffic controller and the cockpit is
at 0119 (Malaysian Time) and is "Good night Malaysian three
seven zero," the Department of Civil Aviation said in a
statement on Monday.
Malaysia's ambassador to China told Chinese families in
Beijing as early as March 12, four days after the flight went
missing, that the last words had been "All right, good night."
"Good night Malaysian three seven zero" would be a more
formal, standard sign-off from the cockpit of the Boeing
777, which was just leaving Malaysia-controlled air space on its
route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Minutes later its communications were cut off and it turned
back across Malaysia and headed toward the Indian Ocean. More
than three weeks later, a huge international search effort is
going on in the southern Indian Ocean off western Australia, but
has so far failed to turn up any wreckage.
The statement from the civil aviation authority came after
acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein was questioned at
a news conference on Monday over the last words from the cockpit
and fended off demands to release the official transcript.
The statement said authorities were still conducting
"forensic investigation" to determine whether the last words
from the cockpit were by the pilot or the co-pilot. Previously,
Malaysia Airlines has said that the words were believed to have
come from the co-pilot.
The civil aviation department said the investigating team
had been instructed to release the full transcript at the next
briefing with the next of kin.
Malaysia says the plane, which disappeared less than an hour
into its flight, was likely to have been diverted deliberately
far off course. Investigators have determined no apparent motive
or other red flags among the 227 passengers or the 12 crew.
About two-thirds of the passengers were Chinese nationals.
