BRIEF-Reading International Q4 earnings per share $0.01
* Reading International reports 2016 full year and fourth quarter results
KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 A communications system in the missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner could have been switched off before or after the last verbal contact with the flight deck, which likely came from the co-pilot, the airline's chief executive said on Monday.
"We don't know when the ACARS system was switched off. What we know is the last transmission," chief executive Ahmad Jauhari Yahya told reporters.
Suspicions of hijacking or sabotage had hardened on Sunday after officials said the last radio message from the cockpit was spoken after someone had begun disabling ACARS, one of the plane's automatic tracking systems.
* Reading International reports 2016 full year and fourth quarter results
* Corvus Pharma - to postpone its research and development day scheduled for March 14 due to anticipated severe winter snowstorm forecasted to hit New York tri-state area
March 13 Investment firm Vista Equity Partners said on Monday it would buy Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp in a deal valued at C$4.8 billion ($3.6 billion).