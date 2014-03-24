BRIEF-Eli Lilly and Co says CEO John Lechleiter's 2016 total compensation was $18.4 mln
* CEO John C. Lechleiter's 2016 total compensation was $18.4 million versus $16.6 million in 2015
KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak will hold a press conference at 10.00 pm (1400 GMT) on new developments on the missing Malaysia Airlines plane, the Star newspaper said on Monday citing a government official.
No other details were given.
* OncBioMune announces term sheet to acquire Norepinefrine from Teva Pharmaceuticals in Mexico
LONDON, March 20 U.S. bank Citi has abandoned its prediction of a fall for the euro to below parity against the dollar, the latest major lender to capitulate on long-term forecasts for a historic change in one of the world's big currency equilibriums.