By Niluksi Koswanage
| KUALA LUMPUR, March 14
KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 Friends and family of the
co-pilot who flew the missing Malaysia Airlines jet
said the 27-year-old was religious and serious about his career,
countering news reports suggesting he was a cockpit Romeo who
was reckless on the job.
Fariq Abdul Hamid, who joined the national flag carrier in
2007, was helping to fly the Boeing 777 whose
disappearance on Saturday has turned into one of the world's
greatest aviation mysteries.
There has been no trace of the plane carrying 239 people nor
any sign of wreckage as the navies and military aircraft of more
than a dozen countries scour the seas across Southeast Asia.
Australian media reported that Fariq and a pilot invited two
women to join them in the cockpit on a flight from Thailand to
Malaysia in 2011, where he smoked and flirted with them.
Jonti Roos, a South African living in Melbourne, confirmed
to Reuters that the incident took place but said she did not
feel that Fariq behaved irresponsibly.
Malaysia Airlines said it was shocked by the allegations in
the report, which was based on photos of the apparent cockpit
meeting and an interview with Roos.
Smoking has been banned on almost all commercial flights
since the late 1990s. Cockpit doors have been reinforced since
the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington and
passengers have largely been barred from entering the cockpit
during the flight since then.
The report also angered some of Fariq's friends, some of
whom took to social media to rebut the report first aired by
Australian Channel Nine's A Current Affair programme.
Fariq, first officer of Flight MH370, had clocked a
relatively few 2,700 hours of flying.
He had wanted to become a pilot from his school days, said a
relative who asked not to be identified.
"He is a good student. He worked very hard to get where he
was. His parents are so proud of him," said the relative, who
had visited Fariq's family home for prayers in the outskirts of
the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.
Fariq and his family are Muslims, like a majority of people
in the Southeast Asian nation.
"And now, there is news that he was someone else. It is a
very cruel thing to do at this time. We just want him to be
safe," the relative said.
POLICE QUESTION FAMILY
The focus of a probe into the plane's disappearance could be
turning to the flight crew or passengers with aviation
experience after sources with knowledge of the Malaysian
investigation told Reuters they increasingly suspect foul play.
Radar evidence suggests it was diverted hundreds of miles
off course, the sources said, an action that could only have
been taken deliberately, either by flying the jet manually or by
programming the auto-pilot.
Investigators were still looking at "four or five"
possibilities, including a diversion that was intentional or
under duress, or an explosion, Transport Minister Hishammuddin
Hussein said on Friday. Police would search the pilot's home if
necessary and were still investigating all passengers and crew,
he said.
The captain of the flight, 53-year-old Zaharie Ahmad Shah,
was a flying enthusiast who spent his off days tinkering with a
flight simulator of the plane that he had set up at home,
current and former co-workers said. Malaysia Airlines officials
did not believe he would have sabotaged the flight.
Fariq's relative confirmed police had come to question his
family about his background this week.
The son of a high-ranking civil servant in Malaysia's
central Selangor state near Kuala Lumpur International Airport,
Fariq was often seen attending prayers at a mosque near his
family home, family and friends said.
"I haven't stopped praying to Allah in hope that my grandson
and the other passengers are safe," Fariq's grandmother, Halimah
Abdul Rahman, 84, told media in the northeastern Malaysian state
of Kelantan from where the family hails. "He is a good person,
respectful to elders and religious."
Roos said she assumed passengers must be allowed to fly in
the cockpit in 2011 and would not have done so if she had known
it was against regulations.
"I thought that they were highly skilled and highly
competent and since they were doing it that it was allowed,"
Roos told Reuters. "I want to make it clear, at no point did I
feel we were in danger or that they were acting irresponsibly."
Former and current Malaysia Airlines flight personnel said
inviting passengers into the cockpit was rare, while smoking in
the cockpit was frowned upon, although it did happen.
They declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the
issue and company policy.
"It is a very male atmosphere in the cockpit. He was
probably trying to fit in," said a former air stewardess with
Malaysia Airlines who declined to be identified. "It can be a
high-pressure job. It is not easy."
Social media users who said they knew Fariq said his
character was very different to one portrayed by the Australian
news report.
"As a friend, I vehemently disagree (with) the allegations
made by Ms Roos. The Fariq I know is soft spoken and quite shy,"
said a friend who goes by the twitter name @Herleena Pahlavy.