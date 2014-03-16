BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says USFDA will lift import alert on Mohali manufacturing facility
* Says USFDA will lift the import alert imposed on the Mohali (Punjab) manufacturing facility
KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 Police investigating the disappearance of a Malaysian passenger jet more than a week ago have searched the home of the co-pilot, a senior official said, after the prime minister said the aircraft had been deliberately flown way off course.
Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Saturday that the investigation would refocus on the crew and passengers of Flight MH370, after confirming that someone aboard appeared to have shut off the plane's communication systems before turning it away from its scheduled route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
A senior police official with knowledge of the investigation said special branch officers had searched the home of 27-year-old First Officer Fariq Abdul Hamid on Saturday evening.
Hours earlier, police had searched the house of the aircraft's 53-year-old captain, Zaharie Ahmad Shah.
"We are not ruling out any sort of motivation at the moment," the police official said.
The Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER vanished in the early hours of March 8 with 239 passengers and crew aboard.
TOKYO, March 14 Toshiba Corp Chief Executive Satoshi Tsunakawa said on Tuesday he expected the company's U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse to attract interest from potential buyers given its stable fuel and services business.
(Adds company news item) March 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4.7 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * SIG: British building materials suppler SIG cut its dividend by 20 percent and named a new chief executive on Tuesday as it battles to recover from a November profit warning. * OCADO: Ocado , the British online supermarket that h