KUALA LUMPUR Aug 2 Malaysia said on Sunday that
airplane debris that washed up on the Indian Ocean island of
Reunion has been identified as being from a Boeing 777,
the same model as Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 which vanished
early last year.
"We know the flaperon has been officially identified as
being part of a Boeing 777 aircraft," Transport Minister Liow
Tiong Lai said in a statement.
"This has been verified by French authorities together with
aircraft manufacturer Boeing, U.S. National Transportation
Safety Board (NTSB) and the Malaysian team comprising the
Department of Civil Aviation, Malaysia Airlines, and Malaysian
ICAO Annex 13 Safety Investigation Team for MH370."
(Reporting by Praveen Menon, Editing by Jeremy Laurence and Kim
Coghill)