WASHINGTON, July 29 A U.S. official said on
Wednesday air safety investigators have a "high degree of
confidence" that aircraft debris found in the Indian Ocean is
from a Boeing 777, the same model as a Malaysia Airlines plane
that disappeared last year, the Associated Press reported.
The official said investigators, including a Boeing
air safety investigator, have identified the component as a
"flaperon" from the trailing edge of a 777 wing, AP reported.
No trace has been found of the Malaysia Airlines jet, which
disappeared in March last year carrying 239 passengers and crew
from Kuala Lumpur, bound for Beijing, in what has become one of
the greatest mysteries in aviation history.
