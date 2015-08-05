BRIEF-Power Solutions International appoints Shaojun Sun as chairman
* Pursuant to agreement entered by co and Weichai, Shaojun Sun appointed to serve as chairman of co -sec filing
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 6 Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak confirmed on early on Thursday that a Boeing 777 wing segment discovered in the Indian Ocean island of Reunion is from the missing Flight MH370, the first real breakthrough in the search for the plane that disappeared 17 months ago.
"The international team of experts have conclusively confirmed that the aircraft debris found on Reunion Island is indeed from MH370," Najib said in a televised statement.
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared in March last year enroute from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 passengers and crew on board.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing By Praveen Menon)
* Pursuant to agreement entered by co and Weichai, Shaojun Sun appointed to serve as chairman of co -sec filing
* DXC Technology - On April 3, 2017, DXC, incremental lenders providing such incremental commitments exercised an option under revolving credit agreement
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index climbed modestly on Thursday, helped by energy and financial stocks, but the market was mostly subdued ahead of a big meeting between the United States and China, and employment data due on Friday.