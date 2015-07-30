KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 Malaysia's Prime Minister
Najib Razak said on Thursday that plane debris washed up on
Reunion island in the Indian Ocean was "very likely" from a
Boeing 777, and would be shipped to French authorities in
Toulouse to verify if it came for Flight MH370.
"The location is consistent with the drift analysis provided
to the Malaysian investigation team, which showed a route from
the southern Indian Ocean to Africa," Najib said in a statement.
Malaysia Airlines was operating a Boeing 777 on the flight,
which vanished without a trace in March last year en route from
Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in one of the most baffling mysteries in
aviation history. The plane had 239 passengers and crew aboard.
Najib said the object found on Reunion, a French overseas
department in the southern Indian Ocean east of Madagascar,
would be sent to the nearest office of France's crash
investigation agency, the BEA, in Toulouse.
Aviation experts who have seen widely circulated pictures of
the debris said it may be a moving wing surface known as a
flaperon, situated close to the fuselage.
Najib also said that, despite numerous "false alarms" in the
past, authorities have not given up on the search. "I promise
the families of those lost that whatever happens, we will not
give up," he said.
BEA had no immediate comment on the Malaysian prime
minister's statement.
(Reporting by Yanoultra Ngui and Trinna Leong; Editing by Alex
Richardson)