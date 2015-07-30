By Lincoln Feast and Jeffrey Dastin
SYDNEY/NEW YORK, July 30
sweeping the southern Indian Ocean could have deposited wreckage
from a missing Malaysia Airlines passenger jet near Africa,
thousands of kilometres from where it is thought to have
crashed, oceanographers said on Thursday.
France's air crash investigation agency is studying a piece
of plane debris found on Reunion Island, off the east coast of
Madagascar, to determine whether it came from Flight MH370,
which disappeared without a trace 16 months ago with 239
passengers and crew on board.
If confirmed to be part of the missing Boeing 777,
experts will try to model its drift to retrace where the debris
could have come from, although they cautioned it was unlikely to
help in narrowing down the plane's final resting place beyond
the vast swathe of ocean off Australia that has been the focus
of the search for months.
"This wreckage has been in the water, if it is MH370, for
well over a year so it could have moved so far that its not
going to be that helpful in pinpointing precisely where the
aircraft is," Australian Deputy Prime Minister Warren Truss told
reporters. "It certainly would suggest the search area is
roughly in the right place."
Australia has been leading a search for the plane since
analysis of a series of faint satellite "pings" from the
aircraft led investigators to conclude that it crashed in the
stormy southern Indian Ocean about 2,000 km southwest of Perth.
OCEAN CURRENT MODELS
Models of ocean currents were consistent with the potential
discovery of debris in the tropics, roughly 3,700 km to the
northwest, oceanographic experts said.
A huge, counter-clockwise current, called a gyre, covers
much of the southern part of the 70.5 million sq km (27.2
million sq miles) Indian Ocean, running east along the Southern
Ocean near Antarctica, up the west Australian coast and westward
below the equator towards Reunion and Madagascar, before turning
south.
"Our model results that we did last year predicted that
within 18-24 months after the crash, it was a possibility that
it would have ended up within that region," said Charitha
Pattiaratchi, Professor of Coastal Oceanography at the
University of Western Australia.
The point of origin "will definitely be in the Southern
Hemisphere, it would be to the east, it would cover definitely
the area of the physical search at the moment", he added.
That physical search, now halfway to being completed, covers
120,000 sq km of sea bed.
Pattiaratchi's modelling shows debris could drift as far
west as Madagascar within two years but also as far east as
Tasmania or beyond.
BARNACLE CLUES
Dave Gallo, who co-led the search for Air France Flight 447
that crashed in the Atlantic Ocean in 2009, warned that
retracing the debris' drift through sea-current models could
lead investigators astray. "Retro-drifting" from wreckage found
just five days after the Air France crash led to no
breakthrough, he said.
"We spent two months in that area and found absolutely
nothing. That brought mistrust from the industry," said Gallo,
director of special projects at the Woods Hole Oceanographic
Institution. "Looking at something that is 500 days old is going
to be tough."
Further clues might yet come from the debris. Experts can
age the barnacles that attach themselves to flotsam, which would
give an idea of how long it had been in the water. They may even
be able to tell which part of the ocean it has come from by the
species of barnacles attached.
If confirmed to be from MH370, the discovery would be a
significant boost for the search, helping rule out some of the
more bizarre conspiracy theories and raising the prospect of
more debris being found in the same area.
"When we first started there wasn't a single bit of tangible
evidence that there was a plane there at all," said Gallo. "It
could have been in the mountains It could have been any place."
