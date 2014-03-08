HO CHI MINH CITY, March 8 Vietnamese rescue
planes have spotted large oil slicks and a column of smoke off
its coastline, but it was not clear if they were connected to a
missing Malaysia Airlines carrier, a transportation
ministry official said on Saturday.
The Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER plane carrying
227 passengers and 12 crew went missing off the Vietnamese coast
early on Saturday as it flew from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing and
was presumed to have crashed.
"Vietnam rescue airplanes saw two oil spills and one smoke
column in the area around 150 miles (250 km) west of Tho Chu
island, but we can't confirm it's from that Malaysia plane,"
Pham Quy Tieu, vice minister of transportation, told Reuters by
telephone.
"We sent two maritime boats and some military boats there to
clarify, each boat with about 20 people. The oil spills are
about 15km long. Those boats will be there in about three to
four hours."
There were no reports of bad weather and no sign why the
Malaysia Airlines plane would have vanished from radar screens
about an hour after take-off.
A large number of planes and ships from several countries
are scouring the area where the plane last made contact, about
halfway between Malaysia and the southern tip of Vietnam.