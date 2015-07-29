PARIS/SYDNEY, July 30 France's air crash
investigation agency is studying a piece of plane debris found
on Reunion Island off the east coast of Africa but it was too
early to say if it came from missing Malaysia Airlines Flight
MH370, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
A source familiar with the matter said the debris was most
likely from a Boeing 777, but that it was not yet
established if it was from MH370.
A U.S. official said air safety investigators had a "high
degree of confidence" the debris was from the same model as
MH370, the Associated Press reported.
The official said investigators, including a Boeing air
safety investigator, had identified the component as a
"flaperon" from the trailing edge of a 777 wing, AP reported.
The spokesman for French investigation agency BEA said the
part had not been identified.
No trace has been found of MH370, which disappeared in March
last year carrying 239 passengers and crew while en route from
Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, in one of the greatest mysteries in
aviation history. Most of the passengers were Chinese.
Search efforts led by Australia have focused on a broad
expanse of the southern Indian Ocean off Australia.
"At this point in time the BEA is studying the information
on the airplane part found in La Reunion, in coordination with
our Malaysian and Australian colleagues, and with the judicial
authorities," the BEA spokesman said in an email.
"The part has not yet been identified and it is not possible
at this hour to ascertain whether the part is from a B777 and/or
from MH370."
Malaysia said it had sent a team to Reunion Island to verify
whether the washed-up debris was from MH370. The island is
French Indian Ocean territory.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said it was
working with Boeing and other officials.
"We know about it and we are trying to work with our French
colleagues to try and figure out if this is from MH370. It could
take some time," Chief Commissioner Martin Dolan told Reuters.
"It could take today or longer than that for us to ascertain
that."
Boeing declined to comment.
The BBC quoted an aviation security expert who said the part
had "incredible similarities" to a wing flap from a Boeing 777.
But the BBC also noted that there had been other crashes
much closer to the island. The part is roughly 2-2.5 metres in
length, according to pictures of the debris.
A local official on Reunion cautioned about rushing to
conclusions.
"People are getting ahead of themselves over this," Eric
Chesneau, an officer in the air transport police, told Reuters
in response to speculation on social media. "It is more than
likely plane debris, (but) we don't know what exact part it may
be."
