March 13 Communications satellites picked up
faint electronic pulses from Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 after
it went missing on Saturday, but the signals gave no indication
about where the stray jet was heading nor its technical
condition, a source close to the investigation said on Thursday.
The "pings" equated to an indication that the aircraft's
maintenance troubleshooting systems were ready to communicate
with satellites if needed, but no links were opened because
Malaysia Airlines and others had not subscribed to the full
troubleshooting service, the source said.
Two sources familiar with the investigation into the
disappearance of the jet five days ago also confirmed that
manufacturers Boeing and Rolls-Royce did not
receive any maintenance data from the jet after the point at
which its pilots last made contact. Only one engine maintenance
update was received during the normal phase of flight, they
said, speaking on condition on anonymity.
Boeing and Rolls-Royce declined comment.