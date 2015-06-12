(Adds airline, ATSB comment confirming no external fire)
SYDNEY/KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 A Malaysia Airlines
flight returned safely to Melbourne airport on Friday, having
turned back within minutes of take-off after an engine fire
alert went off, airport and airline officials said.
The Airbus A330 aircraft MH148 was carrying 300
passengers and heading from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur.
"There was an emergency declared, there was an 'engine fire'
alert in the cabin. The plane proceeded to dump the fuel and
returned to land and it landed safely at the aviation rescue
sites," a spokeswoman at Airservices Australia told Reuters by
phone.
However, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said
there was no indication of fire after landing.
Malaysia Airlines also said in a statement that a
preliminary inspection revealed no evidence of fire externally,
and further assessments were underway.
"The Airbus 330 is being inspected by Malaysia Airlines'
engineers and ground personnel," the statement added.
All of the passengers on board the flight were disembarked.
Malaysia Airlines was involved in two air disasters in 2014
with MH370 disappearing over the southern Indian Ocean last
March and MH17 being shot down over Ukraine a few months later.
The incident could further dent confidence in the
"technically bankrupt" Malaysian carrier, whose decline began
long before the tragic events of last year.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey in SYDNEY and Praveen Menon in KUALA
LUMPUR)