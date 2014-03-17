By Niluksi Koswanage
| KUALA LUMPUR, March 17
KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 Malaysian police are
investigating a flight engineer who was among the passengers on
the missing Malaysia Airlines plane as they focus on the pilots
and anyone else on board who had technical flying knowledge, a
senior police official said.
The aviation engineer is Mohd Khairul Amri Selamat, 29, a
Malaysian who has said on social media he had worked for a
private jet charter company.
"Yes, we are looking into Mohd Khairul as well as the other
passengers and crew. The focus is on anyone else who might have
had aviation skills on that plane," a senior police official
with knowledge of the investigations told Reuters.
Malaysian investigators are trawling through the backgrounds
of the pilots, crew and ground staff who worked on the missing
Boeing 777-200ER for clues as to why someone on board
flew it hundreds, or perhaps thousands, of miles off course.
No trace of the plane has been found more than a week after
it vanished but investigators believe it was diverted by someone
with deep knowledge of the plane and of commercial navigation.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Saturday
evidence pointed to a deliberate diversion of the flight, given
the controlled way it was apparently turned around and flown far
to the west of its original route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
A flight engineer is responsible for overseeing systems on a
plane during flights to confirm they are working correctly and
to make repairs if necessary. As an engineer specializing in
executive jets, Khairul would not necessarily have all the
knowledge needed to divert and fly a large jetliner.
Khairul had said he worked for a Swiss-based jet charter
firm called Execujet Aviation Group, but the company declined to
say whether it still employed him. In a picture posted on
Khairul's Facebook account in 2011, he identified himself as an
employee of Execujet's Malaysian operations.
"We can't disclose anything. We want to protect the family's
privacy," an official at the company's Malaysian office said.
Khairul, a father of one daughter, had recently bought a
house on the outskirts of the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur,
and had more than 10 years experience as a flight engineer, his
father Selamat Omar told Reuters. He declined to say whether he
believed his son could have been involved in any foul play.
Selamat said he and other family members were supposed to
visit Khairul's new house this month. But Khairul had told his
father on Thursday he had to go for a job in Beijing and that
they would reschedule. That was the last time they spoke.
"Khairul was doing well in his job and was a good son. He
would come visit us at least once a month," Selamat said.