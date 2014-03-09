BRIEF-BNY Mellon increases prime rate to 4 percent
* BNY Mellon increases prime rate to 4.00 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BNY Mellon increases prime rate to 4.00 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 15 Wells Fargo & Co's board of directors awarded Chief Executive Timothy Sloan $12.8 million for his work last year, a 17 percent increase, despite scrapping executive bonuses in light of an accounts scandal that rocked the bank last year, according to a proxy filing on Wednesday.
* Talend announces upsizing and pricing of follow-on offering