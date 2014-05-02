* First memorial service for MH370 passengers takes place on
Sunday
* Malaysian officials say it is time for relatives to face
reality
* Minister says panel to investigate delay in ordering
search for plane
(Adds comments by Malaysian minister, bereaved Chinese
families)
By Lincoln Feast and Siva Govindasamy
SYDNEY/KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 The first funerals
for passengers on board a missing Malaysia Airlines
jet will be held this weekend, relatives said on Friday, as a
Malaysian official urged relatives of those presumed dead to
"face reality" and leave support centres.
Despite the most intensive air, sea and underwater search in
commercial aviation history, no trace of Flight MH370 has been
found since it vanished on a scheduled service from Kuala Lumpur
to Beijing on March 8.
Almost eight weeks later, Malaysia Airlines (MAS) has said
it will close assistance centres it has set up in Beijing and
Kuala Lumpur for the families of the 239 passengers and crew on
board the Boeing 777-200ER jet.
Many of the bereaved are Chinese.
On Friday, Malaysia's deputy foreign minister said it was
time for relatives to be "realistic".
"We have been waiting to come up with a statement and all of
us, be it the family members or the whole world, is actually
looking for the answer," Hamzah Zainudin told a news conference.
The airline, he said, had been looking after and supporting
family members in Beijing for 55 days.
"And that's the reason its about time for us to actually
accept the reality that the family members should go back and
wait for the answer in their hometowns."
Families, Malaysian officials said, would be told of
developments in the search and those who qualified would receive
prompt compensation.
Some families in Beijing have left for home, but others were
resisting.
"Do you think I will leave? How many things do we need to do
if we go back home? What will life be like after returning
home?" said Wang Bao'an, the father of a passenger.
"Our life has been ruined by this. We are not able to face
our relatives if we go back."
Another relative, Zhang Yongli, said: "Malaysia Airlines has
promised that they would not ask families to leave the Lido
Hotel until they figured out what had happened and had found the
plane. But now they go back on their words."
Families of other passengers were moving on.
FIRST MEMORIAL SERVICE IN BRISBANE
Family and friends of Rod and Mary Burrows, two of six
Australians on board the flight, will hold a memorial service in
Brisbane on Sunday, according to a statement on behalf of the
family released by police.
The family, it said, sought "privacy and request their
solitude be respected during this difficult time".
The announcement was issued a day after Malaysia released
its most comprehensive account yet of what happened to Flight
MH370, detailing the route the plane probably took as it veered
off course and the confusion that followed.
The report showed four hours elapsed between the first sign
that the plane had failed to report in and the decision to mount
a search.
Maps showing the aircraft's probable flight path suggest the
plane turned back from the South China Sea and flew across the
Malaysian Peninsula. Investigators believe it then turned south
and headed for the southern reaches of the Indian Ocean.
The preliminary report, however, left many questions
unanswered, including whether the aircraft was deliberately
diverted after communications were disabled.
Malaysia's defence minister said an independent panel would
look into the delay in ordering a search and rescue operation.
"We created the independent body with experts from around
the world," Hishammuddin Hussein, who doubles as acting
transport minister, told the Kuala Lumpur news conference.
"There were things that Malaysia has done well and there
were things we could have done better. If that's something the
panel says, we won't be reluctant to take the relevant action."
Using groundbreaking analysis of satellite data, experts
have narrowed down the search area where the plane is presumed
to have crashed to a large arc of the Indian Ocean some 1,600 km
(1,000 miles) northwest of the west Australian city of Perth.
But after weeks of scouring millions of square kilometres
without finding any sign of debris, Australian authorities have
called off the air and surface search.
Australia and Malaysia now plan to contract commercial
companies to undertake a sonar search of 60,000 sq km (24,000 sq
mile) of seabed that could take eight months or more at a cost
of about A$60 million ($55.6 million).
For graphics on MH370, please see:
Possible flight path
link.reuters.com/zuj98v
Search area
link.reuters.com/fat77v
(Additional reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer
Hamzah in KUALA LUMPUR and Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Writing by
Siva Govindasamy; Editing by Michael Perry and Ron Popeski)