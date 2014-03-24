HONG KONG, March 24 A Malaysia Airlines
flight carrying 271 people from Malaysia to South
Korea on Monday was forced to make an unscheduled landing in
Hong Kong after a technical fault involving an onboard
generator, the airline said.
The incident early on Monday came as 26 countries search
remote waters off Western Australia for a separate Malaysia
Airlines jetliner, MH370, missing with 239 people on board for
more than two weeks.
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vanished from civilian radar
screens less than an hour after taking off from Kuala Lumpur
bound for Beijing on March 8.
Flight MH066 departed from Kuala Lumpur at 11.37 p.m. (1537
GMT Sunday) bound for Seoul's Incheon airport. The flight,
however, was diverted to Hong Kong's international airport where
it landed safely at around 3 a.m., the airline said.
Malaysia Airlines said the Airbus A330-300 jet was diverted
because of an inoperative generator. There was no loss of power
because an auxilliary generator took over.
All 271 passengers were transferred to other carriers, the
airline said, while the return flight from Incheon to Kuala
Lumpur was cancelled. Passengers have been transferred to other
flights for the return leg.
A spokeswoman for the Hong Kong airport said the plane
landed safely less than 30 minutes after it notified the
airport. She said it was not classified as an emergency landing,
although emergency services were put on standby.
(Reporting by James Pomfret in HONG KONG, and Stuart Grudgings
and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah in KUALA LUMPUR; Editing by Paul Tait)