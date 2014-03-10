* Investigators skeptical foul play caused disappearance
-sources
* Officials still say bomb or hijacking cannot be ruled out
* Sources say aircraft failed to make contact with
flight-monitoring system
* Questions over security after at least 2 stolen passports
used
* 227 passengers and 12 crew presumed dead aboard lost
flight
By Eveline Danubrata and Mark Hosenball
KUALA LUMPUR/WASHINGTON March 11 Investigators
in Malaysia are voicing skepticism that the airliner that
disappeared early Saturday with 239 people on board was the
target of an attack, U.S. and European government sources close
to the probe said.
The fate of the Malaysian airliner that vanished about an
hour into a flight to Beijing remained a mystery, as a massive
air and sea search, now in its third day, failed to turn up any
trace of the Boeing 777 plane.
Neither Malaysia's Special Branch, the agency leading the
investigation locally, nor spy agencies in the United States and
Europe have ruled out the possibility that militants may have
been involved in downing Malaysia Airlines Flight
MH370.
But Malaysian authorities have indicated that the evidence
so far does not strongly back an attack as a cause for the
aircraft's disappearance, and that mechanical or pilot problems
could have led to the apparent crash, the U.S. sources said.
"There is no evidence to suggest an act of terror," said a
European security source, who added that there was also "no
explanation what's happened to it or where it is."
Meanwhile, dozens of ships and aircraft from 10 countries
were still scouring the seas around Malaysia and south of
Vietnam as questions mounted over possible security lapses that
could have led to a downing of the Boeing 777-200ER after it
climbed to an altitude of 35,000 feet (10,670 meters).
Interpol confirmed on Sunday at least two passengers used
stolen passports and said it was checking whether others aboard
had used false identity documents.
Even so, one U.S. source said Malaysian authorities were
leaning away from the theory that the plane was attacked. Their
view was mostly based on electronic evidence that indicates the
flight may have turned back toward the Malaysian capital of
Kuala Lumpur before disappearing.
Even that information has not been clearly confirmed, and
investigators and intelligence sources say the fate of the
Flight MH370 is still shrouded in mystery.
One reason was that the aircraft had failed to make
automatic contact with a flight data-monitoring system after
vanishing from radar screens, two people familiar with the
matter said on Monday. Such contact could have helped
investigators determine what happened.
The aircraft was equipped with a maintenance computer
capable of talking to the ground automatically through short
messages known as ACARS. "There were no signals from ACARS from
the time the aircraft disappeared," a source involved in the
investigations said.
Also raising doubts about the possibility of an attack, the
United States extensively reviewed imagery taken by spy
satellites for evidence of a mid-air explosion, but saw none, a
U.S. government source said. The source described U.S. satellite
coverage of the region as thorough.
With no success so far, authorities were planning to widen
the search from Tuesday, Azharuddin Abdul Rahman, the head of
Malaysia's Civil Aviation Authority, told reporters on Monday.
"Unfortunately we have not found anything that appears to be
objects from the aircraft, let alone the aircraft," he said. "As
far as we are concerned, we have to find the aircraft. We have
to find a piece of the aircraft if possible."
Azharuddin said a hijacking attempt could not be ruled out
as investigators explore all theories.
A senior police official told Reuters that people armed with
explosives and carrying false identity papers had tried to fly
out of Kuala Lumpur in the past, and that current investigations
were focused on two passengers who were on the missing plane
with stolen passports.
"We have stopped men with false or stolen passports and
carrying explosives, who have tried to get past KLIA (airport)
security and get on to a plane," he said. "There have been two
or three incidents, but I will not divulge the details."
Azharuddin also said the two men with stolen passports did
not look like Asians, but he did not elaborate. Airport CCTV
footage showed they completed all security procedures, he said.
"We are looking at the possibility of a stolen passport
syndicate," he said.
About two-thirds of the 227 passengers and 12 crew now
presumed to have died aboard the plane were Chinese. The airline
said other nationalities included 38 Malaysians, seven
Indonesians, six Australians, five Indians, four French and
three Americans.
A senior source involved in preliminary investigations in
Malaysia said the failure to find any debris indicated the plane
may have broken up mid-flight, which could disperse wreckage
over a very wide area.
"The fact that we are unable to find any debris so far
appears to indicate that the aircraft is likely to have
disintegrated at around 35,000 feet," said the source.
Asked about the possibility of an explosion, the source said
there was no evidence of foul play and that the aircraft could
have broken up due to mechanical causes.
Still, the source said the closest parallels were the bomb
explosions on board an Air India jetliner in 1985 when it was
over the Atlantic Ocean and a Pan Am aircraft over the Scottish
town of Lockerbie in 1988. Both planes were cruising at around
31,000 feet at the time.
Underlining the lack of hard information about the Malaysian
plane's fate, a U.S. Navy P-3 aircraft capable of covering 1,500
square miles (3,900 square km) every hour was sweeping the
northern part of the Strait of Malacca, on the other side of the
Malaysian peninsula from where the last contact with MH370 was
made.
No distress signal was sent from the lost plane, which
experts said suggested a sudden catastrophic failure or
explosion, but Malaysia's air force chief said radar tracking
showed it may have turned back from its scheduled route before
it disappeared.
SUPERIOR SAFETY RECORD
The Boeing 777 has one of the best safety records of any
commercial aircraft in service. Its only previous fatal crash
came on July 6 last year when Asiana Airlines Flight 214 struck
a seawall on landing in San Francisco, killing three people.
U.S. planemaker Boeing declined to comment.
The passenger manifest issued by the airline included the
names of two Europeans who were not on the plane. Their
passports had been stolen in Thailand during the past two years.
An Interpol spokeswoman said a check of all documents used
to board the plane had revealed more "suspect passports", which
were being investigated.
"Whilst it is too soon to speculate about any connection
between these stolen passports and the missing plane, it is
clearly of great concern that any passenger was able to board an
international flight using a stolen passport listed in
Interpol's databases," Interpol Secretary General Ronald Noble
said.
A Thai travel agent who arranged the tickets for the two
passengers using the stolen passports said she had booked them
on the flight via Beijing because they were the cheapest
tickets, the Financial Times reported.
The travel agent in the resort of Pattaya said an Iranian
business contact she knew only as "Mr. Ali" had asked her to
book tickets for the two men on March 1.
She had initially booked them on other airlines but those
reservations expired and on March 6, Mr. Ali had asked her to
book them again. She told the newspaper she did not think Mr.
Ali, who paid her in cash and booked tickets with her regularly,
was linked to terrorism.