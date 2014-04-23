(Removes typographical error from headline)
By Byron Kaye
PERTH, Australia, April 23 Australia vowed on
Wednesday to keep searching for a missing Malaysian plane
despite no sign of wreckage after almost seven weeks, and as bad
weather again grounded aircraft and an undersea drone neared the
end of its first full mission.
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott admitted the search
strategy may change if seabed scans taken by a U.S. Navy drone
failed to turn up a trace of Malaysian Airlines flight
MH370, which vanished on March 8 with 239 people on board.
"We may well re-think the search but we will not rest until
we have done everything we can to solve this mystery," he said.
"The only way we can get to the bottom of this is to keep
searching the probable impact zone until we find something or
until we have searched it as thoroughly as human ingenuity
allows at this time."
The Bluefin-21 drone, a key component in the search after
the detection of audio signals or "pings" believed to be from
the plane's black box flight recorder, is due to end its first
full mission, possibly on Wednesday.
The Australian and Malaysian governments are under growing
pressure to show what lengths they are prepared to go to in
order to give closure to the grieving families of those on board
flight MH370.
In a sign of the families' growing desperation for answers,
a group purporting to be relatives of the missing flight's
passengers published a letter to Malaysian Defence Minister
Hishammuddin Hussein, urging the government to investigate old
media reports that the plane landed in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
"It is high time that the government should start thinking
out of the box by exploring and re-examining all leads, new and
old," said the letter, published on Facebook on Wednesday.
Authorities suspended the air search for the second day in a
row on Wednesday due to heavy rain, low cloud and big seas.
"Current weather conditions are resulting in heavy seas and
poor visibility and are making air search activities ineffective
and potentially hazardous," the Joint Agency Coordination Centre
said in a statement, adding 12 ships would continue to help with
the operation.
Meanwhile, the Bluefin-21 was nearing the end of its first
assignment scouring a 10 square kms (6.2 square mile) stretch of
seabed where authorities traced what they believed was a black
box signal two weeks ago.
Search officials have said that once the Bluefin-21's
current mission, some 2,000 kms (1,200 miles) north west of the
Australian city of Perth, is finished, they will redeploy the
submarine to other areas yet to be determined.
