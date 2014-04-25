(Adds Chinese foreign ministry comment)
By Matt Siegel and Byron Kaye
SYDNEY/PERTH, Australia, April 25 The search for
missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is likely to drag on for
years, a senior U.S. defence official said on Friday, as an
underwater search for any trace of the plane's wreckage off west
Australia appeared to have failed.
The official, who declined to be identified because he is
not authorised to comment on the search effort, said two weeks
of scouring the Indian Ocean floor with a U.S. Navy submersible
drone had turned up nothing.
He said the search for the jetliner, which vanished on March
8 with 239 people on board, would now enter a much harder phase
of scouring broader areas of the ocean near where the plane is
believed to have crashed.
"We went all in on this small area and didn't find anything.
Now you've got to go back to the big area," the official told
Reuters.
"And now you're talking years."
The undersea drone Bluefin-21 is expected on Friday to
finish what may be the last of its 16-hour trips to depths of
more than 4.5km (2.8 miles), searching a 10 square km (6.2
square mile) patch of seabed about 3,200 km (2,000 miles)
northwest of the Australian city of Perth.
Australian search officials said that despite it having
completed 95 percent of its target search are, the remote
controlled submarine had failed to turn up any sign of the
plane.
Authorities had identified the area as their strongest lead
in determining the plane's final resting place after detecting
what they suspected was a signal, or "ping", from the plane's
black box recorder on April 4.
Although the most promising efforts have been focused
underwater, the air and surface search continued on Friday with
up to eight military aircraft and 10 ships working on visual
searches of an area of about 49,000 square km (19,000 square
miles).
But the U.S. official said Malaysia would now have to decide
how to proceed, including whether to bring in more underwater
drones, even with the understanding that the search could
continue for years without a refined search area.
"It would have been nice to find it, but it would have been
like on the first play of the game throwing an 80 yard bomb for
a touchdown, and that just doesn't happen an awful lot," the
official said.
FAMILIES INCREASINGLY FRUSTRATED
Malaysia has been under growing international pressure to
improve its disclosure about its investigation into the
disappearance of the plane, which was on a night flight from
Kuala Lumpur to Beijing when it vanished.
Prime Minister Najib Razak told CNN on Thursday that his
government would make public a preliminary report into the
plane's disappearance next week.
The network did not specify which parties Malaysia intended
to give the report to or what information was expected to be
contained in it.
Underscoring frustration at the lack of progress, several
dozen family members of Chinese passengers on board gathered
outside the Malaysian embassy in Beijing in the early hours of
Friday, prompting a heavy police presence.
"Whenever we ask questions, the airline people tell us it is
the responsibility of the government, the investigation, the
search and everything are taken charge of by the government, so
they cannot answer any questions," Steve Wang, a spokesman for
the families, told reporters.
"In this way, the government just avoids their duties."
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Qin Gang repeated that
the Malaysian government should "actively respond to the
reasonable demands and legal rights" of the families.
"At the same time, we hope the passengers' families can
express their demands legally and through rational means," Qin
told a daily news briefing.
Despite the seemingly discouraging news on Friday, no one
involved in the search effort would publicly discuss the
possibility of calling and end to the operations.
Australian Navy Chief Ray Griggs, speaking to reporters in
Hong Kong, said there were still options available for moving
forward.
"If the rest of the search doesn't find anything initially,
there might be a further search in the same area with different
equipment," he said.
"But that's something the three governments need to work
at," he said, referring to Malaysia, China and Australia.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye in PERTH and Matt Siegel in SYDNEY;
Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard and Michael Martina in
Beijing, Reuters TV; Editing by Robert Birsel)