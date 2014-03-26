(Adds U.S. and UK officials' comments, paragraphs 25-28)
* Latest satellite images captured on March 23
* Chinese ships hunt object spotted by plane
* Chinese relatives clash with Beijing police, slam Malaysia
* Equipment for black box search arrives in Perth
By Matt Siegel and Rujun Shen
PERTH/KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 New satellite
images have revealed more than 100 objects in the southern
Indian Ocean that could be debris from a Malaysian jetliner
missing for 18 days, while planes scouring the frigid seas on
Wednesday also reported seeing potential wreckage.
The latest sightings came as searchers stepped up efforts to
find some trace of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370,
thought to have crashed on March 8 with the loss of all 239
people aboard after flying thousands of miles off course.
"We have now had four separate satellite leads, from
Australia, China and France, showing possible debris," Malaysian
Acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein told a news
conference. "It is now imperative that we link the debris to
MH370."
The latest images were captured by France-based Airbus
Defence & Space on Monday and showed 122 potential
objects in a 400-sq-km (155-sq-mile) area of ocean, Hishammuddin
said. The objects varied in size from one metre to 23 metres (75
ft) in length, he said.
Flight MH370 vanished from civilian radar screens less than
an hour after taking off from Kuala Lumpur bound for Beijing,
and investigators believe someone on the flight may have shut
off the plane's communications systems.
Partial military radar tracking showed it turning west and
recrossing the Malay Peninsula, apparently under the control of
a skilled pilot.
Malaysia's air force has released few details of its radar
tracking beyond saying the plane was last detected off the
northwest coast heading towards India.
But the country's deputy defence minister, Abdul Rahim
Bakri, told parliament that no action was taken when the
unidentified plane was spotted because it was assumed it had
been ordered to turn back, local media said.
"It was detected by our radar, but the turn back was by a
non-hostile plane and we thought maybe it was at the directive
of the control tower," he was quoted as saying.
Asked at the news conference whether air force radar
operators thought the plane had been told to turn back by air
traffic controllers, Hishammuddin, who is also defence minister,
said he could not confirm it.
MIDDLE OF NOWHERE
A dozen aircraft from Australia, the United States, New
Zealand, China, Japan and South Korea were once more scouring
the seas some 2,500 km (1,550 miles) southwest of Perth in the
hunt for wreckage on Wednesday, after bad weather the previous
day forced the suspension of the search.
"The crash zone is as close to nowhere as it's possible to
be but it's closer to Australia than anywhere else," Australian
Prime Minister Tony Abbott said, before leading the country's
parliament in a moment's silence.
"A considerable amount of debris has been sighted in the
area where the flight was last recorded. Bad weather and
inaccessibility have so far prevented any of it from being
recovered. But we are confident that it will be."
Wednesday's good weather was unlikely to last, in an area
renowned among mariners for high winds and big waves.
"This is only going to be a narrow window of opportunity by
the looks of things, because another weather system is moving in
for Thursday, which looks like that will bring an increase in
winds again and also lead to a reduction in visibility through
the rain associated with the cold front," Neil Bennett, a
spokesman for Australia's Bureau of Meteorology, said.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak this week confirmed
Flight MH370 had crashed in the southern Indian Ocean.
Citing satellite-data analysis by British company Inmarsat
, he said there was no doubt the Boeing 777 came
down in one of the most remote places on Earth.
Recovery of wreckage could unlock clues about why and how
the plane had diverted so far off course in one of aviation's
most puzzling mysteries. Theories range from a hijacking to
sabotage or a possible suicide by one of the pilots, but
investigators have not ruled out technical problems.
Australia, China and France have all released satellite
images over the past week showing possible debris in the same
general area as the latest sighting, but no confirmed wreckage
has been located.
PASSENGER RELATIVES DISTRAUGHT
An Australian navy ship returned to the area after being
driven away by gale force winds and 20-metre (66 ft) waves on
Tuesday, while a Chinese icebreaker and three Chinese navy
vessels were also in the search zone.
Two Chinese ships were looking for a two-metre floating
object spotted earlier in the day by an aircraft, China's state
news agency Xinhua reported.
The United States has sent an undersea Navy drone and a
high-tech black box detector which will be fitted to an
Australian Defence vessel due in Perth in the coming days.
The so-called black boxes, the cockpit voice recorder and
flight data recorder, record what happens during flight, but
time is running out to pick up locator beacons that stop about a
month after a crash due to limited battery life.
Malaysia said on Tuesday that the U.S. "Towed Pinger
Locator" would not arrive in the search area until April 5,
which would give it only a few days to find the black box before
the beacon battery would be expected to run out.
At the Pentagon, the U.S. and British defence chiefs
acknowledged the incident remained a mystery.
"On the terrorism question, I don't think at this point we
can rule anything in or out. I think we have to continue to
search," U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said.
"Unless and until we recover the cockpit voice recorder, we
will not know for certain," British Defence Secretary Philip
Hammond said.
FBI Director James Comey said at a Washington hearing on
Wednesday he expected his agency to finish an investigation of
computer files related to the flight in the next day or two. He
did not say what results he expected.
The prolonged and so far fruitless search and investigation
have taken a toll, with dozens of distraught relatives of
Chinese passengers clashing with police in Beijing on Tuesday,
accusing Malaysia of "delays and deception".
Malaysia's confused initial response to the plane's
disappearance and a perception of poor communications have
enraged many relatives of the more than 150 Chinese passengers
and have strained ties between Beijing and Kuala Lumpur.
Chinese special envoy Zhang Yesui met Malaysia's Najib on
Wednesday and called for "unremitting efforts" to find the
plane, Xinhua said.
(Additional reporting by Suilee Wee, Ben Blanchard and Joseph
Campbell in Beijing, Stuart Grudgings and Niluksi Koswanage in
Kuala Lumpur, Michael Martina in Perth and Julia Edwards and
Phil Stewart in Washington; Writing by Lincoln Feast and Alex
Richardson; Editing by Nick Macfie and Meredith Mazzilli)