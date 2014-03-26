* Search teams under pressure as weather forecast to
deteriorate
* Eleven military and civilian aircraft and five ships join
search
* Latest satellite images show more than 100 objects
By Jane Wardell and Rujun Shen
SYDNEY/KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 Aircraft and ships
scouring the southern Indian Ocean for wreckage of Malaysia
Airlines Flight MH370 were racing to beat bad weather
on Thursday and reach an area where new satellite images showed
what could be a debris field.
The international search team has been bolstered to 11
military and civilian aircraft and five ships that will
criss-cross the remote search site with weather conditions
forecast to deteriorate later in the day.
New satellite images have revealed more than 100 objects
that could be debris from the Boeing 777, which is
thought to have crashed on March 8 with the loss of all 239
people aboard after flying thousands of miles off course.
"We have now had four separate satellite leads, from
Australia, China and France, showing possible debris," Malaysian
Acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein told a news
conference in Kuala Lumpur late Wednesday. "It is now imperative
that we link the debris to MH370."
The latest images were captured by France-based Airbus
Defence & Space on Monday and showed 122 potential
objects in 400 sq km (155 sq mile) area of ocean, Hishammuddin
said. The objects varied in size from one metre to 23 metres (75
ft) in length, he said.
Flight MH370 vanished from civilian radar screens less than
an hour after taking off from Kuala Lumpur bound for Beijing,
and investigators believe someone on the flight may have shut
off the plane's communications systems. Theories range from a
hijacking to sabotage or a possible suicide by one of the
pilots, but investigators have not ruled out technical problems.
Partial military radar tracking showed the plane turning
west off its scheduled course over the South China Sea and then
recrossing the Malay Peninsula, apparently under the control of
a skilled pilot.
The logistical difficulties of the search have been
highlighted by the failure so far to get a lock on possible
debris despite the now numerous satellite images and direct
visuals from aircraft and ships.
The search area some 2,500 km (1,550 miles) southwest of
Perth has some of the deepest and roughest waters in the world,
roiled by the "Roaring Forties" winds that cut across the sea.
The winds are named for the area between latitude 40 degrees
and 50 degrees where there is no land mass to slow down gusts
which create waves higher than six metres.
The search was called off for a full day this week because
conditions were too dangerous for the search crews, which come
from Australia, the United States, New Zealand, China, Japan and
South Korea. Meteorologists say the current break in the stormy
weather will be short.
"This is only going to be a narrow window of opportunity by
the looks of things, because another weather system is moving in
for Thursday, which looks like that will bring an increase in
winds again and also lead to a reduction in visibility through
the rain associated with the cold front," said Neil Bennett, a
spokesman for Australia's Bureau of Meteorology.
PASSENGERS' RELATIVES DISTRAUGHT
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak this week confirmed
Flight MH370 had crashed in the southern Indian Ocean, citing
satellite-data analysis by British firm Inmarsat
.
Recovery of wreckage could unlock clues about why and how
the plane had diverted so far off course in one of aviation's
most puzzling mysteries.
The United States has sent an undersea Navy drone and a
high-tech black box detector which will be fitted to an
Australian ship due in Perth in the coming days.
The so-called black boxes - the cockpit voice recorder and
flight data recorder - record what happens during flight, but
time is running out to pick up their locator beacons, which stop
about a month after a crash due to limited battery life.
Malaysia said on Tuesday that the U.S. "Towed Pinger
Locator" would not arrive in the search area until April 5,
which would give it only a few days to find the black box before
the beacon battery would be expected to run out.
The prolonged and so far fruitless search and investigation
have taken a toll, with dozens of distraught relatives of
Chinese passengers clashing with police in Beijing on Tuesday,
accusing Malaysia of "delays and deception".
Malaysia's confused initial response to the plane's
disappearance and a perception of poor communications have
enraged many relatives of the more than 150 Chinese passengers
and have strained ties between Beijing and Kuala Lumpur.
(Additional reporting by Suilee Wee, Ben Blanchard and Joseph
Campbell in Beijing, Stuart Grudgings and Niluksi Koswanage in
Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Mark Bendeich)