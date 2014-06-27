* Most likely scenario is that passengers asphyxiated
* Search area still focused on arc derived from satellite
data
* Highly likely plane on autopilot when ran out of fuel
* Undersea search to resume in August, expected to take a
year
By Lincoln Feast
SYDNEY, June 26 The passengers and crew of the
missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 most likely
died from suffocation and coasted lifelessly into the ocean on
autopilot, a new report released by Australian officials on
Thursday said.
In a 55-page report, the Australian Transport Safety Board
outlined how investigators had arrived at this conclusion after
comparing the conditions on the flight with previous disasters,
although it contained no new evidence from within the jetliner.
The report narrowed down the possible final resting place
from thousands of possible routes, while noting the absence of
communications and the steady flight path and a number of other
key abnormalities in the course of the ill-fated flight.
"Given these observations, the final stages of the
unresponsive crew/hypoxia event type appeared to best fit the
available evidence for the final period of MH370's flight when
it was heading in a generally southerly direction," the ATSB
report said.
All of that suggested that the plane most likely crashed
farther south into the Indian Ocean than previously thought,
Australian officials also said, leading them to announce a shift
farther south within the prior search area.
The new analysis comes more than 100 days after the Boeing
777, carrying 239 passengers and crew, disappeared on
March 8 shortly after taking off from Kuala Lumpur bound for
Beijing.
Investigators say what little evidence they have to work
with suggests the plane was deliberately diverted thousands of
kilometres from its scheduled route before eventually plunging
into the Indian Ocean.
The search was narrowed in April after a series of acoustic
pings thought to be from the plane's black box recorders were
heard along a final arc where analysis of satellite data put its
last location.
But a month later, officials conceded the wreckage was not
in that concentrated area, some 1,600 km (1,000 miles) off the
northwest coast of Australia, and the search area would have to
be expanded.
"The new priority area is still focused on the seventh arc,
where the aircraft last communicated with satellite. We are now
shifting our attention to an area further south along the arc,"
Australian Deputy Prime Minister Warren Truss told reporters in
Canberra.
Truss said the area was determined after a review of
satellite data, early radar information and aircraft performance
limits after the plane diverted across the Malaysian peninsula
and headed south into one of the remotest areas of the planet.
"It is highly, highly likely that the aircraft was on
autopilot otherwise it could not have followed the orderly path
that has been identified through the satellite sightings," Truss
said.
The next phase of the search is expected to start in August
and take a year, covering some 60,000 sq km at a cost of A$60
million ($56 million) or more. The search is already the most
expensive in aviation history.
The new priority search area is around 2,000 km west of
Perth, a stretch of isolated ocean frequently lashed by storm
force winds and massive swells.
Two vessels, one Chinese and one from Dutch engineering
company Fugro, are currently mapping the sea floor
along the arc, where depths exceed 5,000 metres in parts.
A tender to find a commercial operator to conduct the sea
floor search closes on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Nick Macfie
and Stephen Coates)