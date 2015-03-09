By Jane Wardell
| SYDNEY, March 9
SYDNEY, March 9 The disclosure that an
underwater locator beacon battery in the flight data recorder of
MH370 had expired could be key in legal action against Malaysia
Airlines over the fruitless search for the jetliner, lawyers for
families of the passengers said on Monday.
U.S. law firm Kreindler & Kreindler LP, which is
representing around 20 families, said the expired battery was
"potentially very significant" in determining compensation if it
had hurt the search for the missing plane.
A 584-page interim report into the disappearance of the
Boeing 777-200ER said the beacon battery for the flight
data recorder had expired in December 2012 and was not replaced.
The beacon is designed to send a signal if a crash occurs in
water.
The oversight was blamed on a failure to properly update a
computer system in the engineering department of Malaysia
Airlines, Malaysia's Department of Civil Aviation
said in the report released on Sunday, one year after the plane
vanished during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
"This airline, which allowed its crew and plane to fly with
expired batteries on critical equipment, continues to reject
offering any kind of meaningful settlement to the families
without them first proving the losses they suffered, without any
actual evidence of a crash," Kreindler & Kreindler LP aviation
attorney Justin Green said in an email to Reuters.
"The airline ... even more clearly now may be responsible
for the unsuccessful search for this plane."
In January, Malaysia Airlines officially declared the
disappearance of MH370 an accident, clearing the way for the
airline to pay compensation to victims' relatives while the
search for the plane goes on.
Investigators believe the plane, carrying 227 passengers and
12 crew, was flown thousands of miles off course before
eventually crashing into the ocean off Australia.
The search along a rugged 60,000 sq km patch of sea floor
some 1,600 km (1,000 miles) west of the Australian city of Perth
has found nothing so far.
The search in this area, which experts believe is the
plane's most likely resting place, could be wound up in May
after Australia's deputy prime minister said last week
discussions were under way between Australia, China and Malaysia
on whether to call it off soon.
However, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and the
Chinese government said they remained committed to the search.
Most of the passengers were from China.
The interim report offered no definitive cause for the
plane's disappearance, adding there was nothing suspicious in
the financial, medical or personal histories of the pilots or
crew.
"The disappearance of MH370 is without precedent, and so too
is the search - by far the most complex and technically
challenging in aviation history," Najib said in a statement.
(Editing by Dean Yates)