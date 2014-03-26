KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 New satellite images have
revealed more than 100 objects in the southern Indian Ocean that
could be debris from a Malaysian jetliner missing since March 8
with 239 people on board, Malaysia's acting transport minister
said on Wednesday.
Hishammuddin Hussein told a news conference that the images
were captured by France-based Airbus Defence and Space on March
23.
They are the fourth set of satellite images to show
potential debris from Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370
in a remote part of the Indian Ocean roughly 2,500 km (1,550
miles) south west of Perth. No confirmed debris from the Boeing
777 has yet been identified.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Writing by Alex Richardson)