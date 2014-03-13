PORT BLAIR, India, March 13 India's defence
ministry ordered the deployment of ships, aircraft and
helicopters from the remote Andaman and Nicobar Islands on
Thursday to search for a missing Malaysian airliner that
disappeared from radar screens last Saturday.
The armed forces will hold a meeting on Thursday evening to
decide how to coordinate their search efforts with other
countries, after which they will make deployments, a senior
command officer said.
"Details are being worked out," Harmeet Singh, a command
spokesman in Port Blair, told Reuters.
The Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777, with 239 people on board,
vanished from air traffic control screens midway between
Malaysia's east coast and Vietnam. Its fate remains a mystery
and no wreckage has been identified.
The search involves a dozen countries and has been widened
to the Andaman Sea, to the west of the Malaysian peninsula. U.S.
investigators suspect that the aircraft flew for some four hours
after its last confirmed location, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
On Wednesday, a Dornier aircraft belonging to India's
coastguard set off to search the eastern side of the Andaman
islands, on orders from New Delhi, but found nothing.