(Adds details, quote)
By Siva Govindasamy and Niluksi Koswanage
KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 India has told Malaysia
it has found no evidence that a missing Malaysia Airlines jet
with 239 people on board flew through its airspace,
investigators said on Saturday.
The first notification that India and a number of other
nations on a northern search corridor have come up empty-handed
leaves the two-week-old investigation dependent on increasingly
fragile hopes that an object spotted in the southern Indian
Ocean comes from Flight MH370.
China and Pakistan are also among countries that have found
no trace of the jet in their airspace, Malaysian Defence
Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said.
Hishammuddin, who is running the investigation as acting
transport minister, said earlier that after two days without
confirmation of debris in the south, his "biggest concern" was
that the search for the missing plane would have to revert to
focusing once again on both vast search corridors running north
and south.
The response from India is crucial because any radar data
from that country could help identify whether the jet turned
north or south after disappearing on March 8, but the issue is
also sensitive because of the presence of military radar.
Sources familiar with the situation in both countries said
India had formally told Malaysia that it had checked for any
sign of the jet having touched its airspace and found nothing of
significance, in response to Kuala Lumpur's diplomatic request.
The plane's last confirmed position, picked up by Malaysian
military radar, was at 2:15 a.m. Malaysia time (1815 GMT March
7) about 200 nautical miles northwest of Malaysia's Penang
island, roughly an hour after it diverted from its scheduled
route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Officials close to the investigation said available
information showed the plane may have passed close to Port
Blair, the capital of India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 550
miles (885 km) further northwest along an established commercial
flying route.
"It went very near Port Blair, that much we understand from
information available," said a senior military official with
knowledge of the investigation. "It had gone into Indian
airspace and then it was not clear where the plane went after
Port Blair."
An Indian Defence Ministry spokesman declined to comment on
whether the aircraft had flown over Port Blair.
India has said it is possible that the military radars were
switched off as it operates on an "as required" basis in that
area.
A reluctance to share sensitive military radar data in a
region where countries are wary of each other has hampered
investigators' attempts to solve the baffling disappearance,
officials have said.
(Additional reporting by Frank Jack Daniel, Editing by Tim
Hepher and Nick Macfie)