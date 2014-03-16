BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says USFDA will lift import alert on Mohali manufacturing facility
* Says USFDA will lift the import alert imposed on the Mohali (Punjab) manufacturing facility
PORT BLAIR, India, March 16 India on Sunday put on hold its search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, at the request of the government in Kuala Lumpur, which wants to reassess the week-old hunt for the Boeing 777 that is now suspected of being hijacked.
India had been searching in two areas, one around the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and a second further west in the Bay of Bengal. Both searches have been suspended, but may resume, defence officials said.
"It's more of a pause," said Commander Babu, a spokesman for the country's Eastern Naval Command.
"The Malaysian authorities are reassessing the situation. They will figure whether they need to shift the area of search."
* Says USFDA will lift the import alert imposed on the Mohali (Punjab) manufacturing facility
TOKYO, March 14 Toshiba Corp Chief Executive Satoshi Tsunakawa said on Tuesday he expected the company's U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse to attract interest from potential buyers given its stable fuel and services business.
(Adds company news item) March 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4.7 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * SIG: British building materials suppler SIG cut its dividend by 20 percent and named a new chief executive on Tuesday as it battles to recover from a November profit warning. * OCADO: Ocado , the British online supermarket that h