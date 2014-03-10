LONDON, March 10 Willis was the broker for Malaysia Airlines' hull and liability insurance cover, a source at the company said.

The source did not reveal the size of the potential claims following the disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines jetliner which vanished from radar screens on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing early on Saturday.

"Malaysia Airlines is a client of ours, both hull and liability, and we have people working closely on the ground with them at the moment," the source said.

A massive air and sea search, now in its third day, has failed to find any confirmed trace of the plane or the 239 people aboard.