LONDON, March 10 Willis was the broker
for Malaysia Airlines' hull and liability insurance
cover, a source at the company said.
The source did not reveal the size of the potential claims
following the disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines jetliner
which vanished from radar screens on a flight from Kuala Lumpur
to Beijing early on Saturday.
"Malaysia Airlines is a client of ours, both hull and
liability, and we have people working closely on the ground with
them at the moment," the source said.
A massive air and sea search, now in its third day, has
failed to find any confirmed trace of the plane or the 239
people aboard.