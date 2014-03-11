BRIEF-Platinum Equity to buy Staples' business in Australia and New Zealand
* Platinum equity to acquire staples' business in australia and new zealand
LYON, France, March 11 The head of international police agency Interpol said on Tuesday he did not believe the disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines plane at the weekend was a terrorist incident.
"The more information we get, the more we are inclined to conclude it is not a terrorist incident," said Interpol Secretary General Ronald Noble.
He also said two Iranian passport holders had swapped their passports in Kuala Lumpur and used stolen Italian and Austrian passports to board the now missing Malaysian airliner.
March 13 Intel Corp has had a tough time squeezing value out of recent mega-deals, putting some pressure on the success of its proposed $15 billion acquisition of Israeli car-technology firm Mobileye NV.
* Staffing 360 solutions inc - files for resale of up to 7.84 million shares of common stock - sec filing