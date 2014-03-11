By Siva Govindasamy, Alwyn Scott and Tim Hepher
KUALA LUMPUR/NEW YORK/PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) -
I nvestigators trying to solve the disappearance without trace of
a Malaysia Airlines jetliner face an extremely rare
challenge that could hinder their efforts: they lack the powers
of a formal air safety investigation.
Four days after Flight MH370 went missing in mid-air with
239 people on board, no nation has stepped forward to initiate
and lead an official probe, leaving a formal leadership vacuum
that industry experts say appears unprecedented.
Malaysian officials are conducting their own informal
investigations, in cooperation with other governments and
foreign agencies, but they lack the legal powers that would come
with a formal international probe under U.N.-sanctioned rules.
Those powers include the legal rights to take testimony from
all witnesses and other parties, the right to have exclusive
control over the release of information and the ability to
centralise a vast amount of fragmentary evidence.
A senior official familiar with the preliminary Malaysian
probe said Malaysian authorities could not yet convene a formal
investigation due to a lack of evidence on where - namely, in
which national jurisdiction - the Boeing 777-200ER jet crashed.
He said this was not hampering their work, that preliminary
investigations had begun and that they were working with their
neighbours, U.S. officials and the jet's maker, Boeing.
The Malaysians have begun collecting information from
neighbouring countries without any problems, including
air-traffic control communications and radar data, he said.
"There have been no issues in getting that information."
But Southeast Asian waters are rife with territorial
disputes, and any decision by Malaysia to unilaterally open a
formal investigation under U.N. rules could be seen as a subtle
assertion of sovereignty if the crash site turns out to be
inside another country's territory.
Without a formal investigative process being convened
quickly under rules set out by the International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO), a U.N. agency, there is a risk that crucial
early detective work could be hampered, and potential clues and
records lost, air accident experts said.
Witnesses such as cargo handlers, mechanics and company
officials might be reluctant to speak to Malaysian investigators
who were operating outside a formal ICAO-sanctioned probe which
could offer them some protection from law suits, experts said.
"The sole objective of an accident investigation is
to prevent future accidents and not to apportion blame or
liability," said aviation lawyer Simon Phippard of international
legal firm Bird & Bird.
"The international standards attempt to provide a degree of
protection, for example from criminal prosecution, for
individuals who give statements to the enquiry."
The lack of a formal investigation also means Malaysia does
not have exclusive control over the release of information or
the ability to centralize fragmentary evidence such as wreckage
parts and witness accounts, effectively relying for cooperation
on other parties' good-will, the experts said.
Under a formal investigation, a board is set up to designate
parties to the investigation, including the plane maker, engine
maker, unions, the airline and aviation safety regulatory agency
of the country where the airline is based. Each of these parties
typically has a representative on each of the working groups.
"If they haven't even decided what country is in charge of
the investigation, then whatever is being done at this point is
probably suffering from a severe lack of top-down control and
coordination," said Ted Ellett, an aviation lawyer at Hogan
Lovells in Washington and a former Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) chief counsel.
U.S. investigators from the National Transportation Safety
Board (NTSB), FAA and Boeing arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Monday
and, according to the official familiar with the Malaysian
probe, have been talking with the Malaysian investigators.
An NTSB-led team, including the FAA and Boeing officials,
is "standing by for when the aircraft is located and they are in
touch with Malaysian officials and have offered our assistance
and support for anything they may need," NTSB spokeswoman Kelly
Nantel said.
Boeing and FAA declined to comment.
LACKING FORMAL POWERS
A lack of clarity over the investigation already appears to
be a source of tension between Malaysia and China, which had up
to 154 citizens on the Beijing-bound flight and is pushing for a
significant role in the investigation. China's Foreign Ministry
urged Malaysia on Monday to step up its search efforts and start
an investigation "as soon as possible and correctly".
The deputy head of China's civil aviation authority urged
Malaysia to help a team of investigators it has said is ready to
fly to the Southeast Asian nation to help with the probe.
Governments usually step forward quickly after an accident
to claim leadership of the investigation, based primarily on the
territory where the plane crashed.
That crucial information remains unknown in this case, as
navies, military aircraft, coastguard and civilian ships from 10
nations scour a huge swathe of the sea from the South China Sea
to the Strait of Malacca off Malaysia's western coast.
The official familiar with the preliminary Malaysian
investigation said the Malaysian government could not launch a
formal probe until the crash site had been found, and that it
planned to work closely with U.S. authorities and Australia.
"If we wait, we will lose precious time. We know that. That
is why our guys have been gathering all of the records and
data," the official said.
Under U.N. rules, if a plane crashes in international
waters, the country where the aircraft is registered - in this
case, Malaysia - is in charge of the investigation.
So, for example, Air France quickly took control
of the official investigation when its passenger jet crashed in
waters far out into the Atlantic Ocean in 2009, even though no
wreckage had yet been found.
LEGAL PROTECTION
Vietnam would have jurisdiction if the plane crashed in its
territory, but it does not have the resources to lead an
investigation and would likely have to get outside help, two
regional aviation officials said.
Under rules governed by ICAO, setting up an investigation
grants "unhampered access" to all relevant materials including
wreckage and data and "unrestricted control" over the evidence
and public communications.
"Parties don't relish the idea of their officials or
employees being queried or formally interviewed in these
accident investigations," Ellett said.
"If there's any question about who has the authority to do
it, the parties involved could say we're not going to
participate until we know who's really in charge."
With lawsuits potentially swirling, the investigation is
meant to encourage witnesses to speak freely about the incident
in the interests of airline safety.
Investigators will typically "freeze" documents and records,
especially the maintenance records of the aircraft, and acquire
radar images and air traffic control recordings. Groups
specialising in operations, maintenance and sometimes human
factors are set up to sift through each scrap of evidence.
"I can't remember anything like this. Usually it is pretty
clear who is responsible for the investigation and they get to
work straight away," said one European air safety official, who
asked not to be identified.
"It is very important to get all the factual information as
soon as possible."