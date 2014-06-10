KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 The Malaysian government
will announce a plan to revive troubled national carrier
Malaysia Airlines within 6 to 12 months, the head of
state investment firm Khazanah said on Tuesday.
"It's an important issue. It takes into account both the
national interest and taxpayers' money," Managing Director Azman
Mokhtar told reporters in Kuala Lumpur. "We are exploring all
options."
He added that the airline had enough cash to operate for the
next 12 months, beyond which it need to have a sustainable
business model in place.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Writing by Stuart Grudgings;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)