(Repeats with no changes)
KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 A Malaysia Airlines
plane with 166 people on board turned back and landed
safely at Kuala Lumpur airport early on Monday because one of
the tyres on its main landing gear burst during takeoff, the
airline said.
Malaysia Airlines (MAS) said tyre debris was noticed on the
runway at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 16 minutes after
the plane had taken off for Bangalore.
The captain of the Boeing 737-800, carrying 159
passengers and seven crew, was alerted immediately and airport
fire rescue services were deployed. The jet landed safely.
Flight MH192 was rescheduled to depart again later on
Monday, MAS said in a statement.
Last month, a Malaysia Airlines flight with 239 people on
board disappeared soon after it took off from Kuala Lumpur for
Beijing. The search for its presumed wreckage is continuing in
the southern Indian Ocean.
Shares of MAS rose 2.27 percent on Monday.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Paul Tait)