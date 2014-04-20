BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says directors' circular issued-recommended takeover by Delek
* Will mail shareholders directors' circular in respect of previously announced cash takeover offer by Delek Group Ltd
KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 Malaysia Airlines said on Monday a plane with 166 people on board would shortly attempt an emergency landing in Kuala Lumpur after its landing gear malfunctioned on take-off.
Flight MH192 had been heading from Kuala Lumpur to Bangalore, the airline said. (Reporting by Stuart Grudgings, editing by Mark Trevelyan)
* Music, books and electrical goods retailer FNAC and music streaming site Deezer announce strategic alliance
* UK parliament passes Brexit bill as Scotland demands referendum