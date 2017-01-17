SYDNEY Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has ended without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Despite every effort using the best science available ... the search has not been able to locate the aircraft," Malaysian, Australian and Chinese authorities said in the statement.

(Reporting by Jonathan Barrett; Editing by Robert Birsel)